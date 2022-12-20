Sohail Khan Celebrates 52nd Birthday With Sons Nirvaan and Yohan In Adorable Video; Watch

Sohail Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday with his sons Nirvaan and Yohan. The actor-producer shared a snippet from his birthday celebrations with kids on his Instagram handle. The video opens up with Nirvaan and Yohan singing for their dad, as Sohail cuts the cake. However, what leaves fans gushing is when the youngest son Yohan wished him “Happy Birthday Sohail”, making the other two laugh.

Sohail captioned the video with quirky emoticons. The video was liked by celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Chunky Panday and singer Amaal Mallik to name a few, while Daisy Shah dropped red heart emojis. As soon as fans and admirers noticed the video, they immediately took to the comment section to wish the birthday star. One of the users wrote, “Awww cuties”, while another wished him, “Happy birthday bhai”. One of his international fans dropped a cute comment. It read, “Happy Birthday Sohail Bhai. Hopefully, you have an amazing one and get spoilt rotten by the legendary family. Lots of love brother from your biggest Fiji Indian fan in Melbourne Australia. Thank you for making my childhood awesome through some of your films”.

Check out the reel here-

Advertisement

Over the span of his career, Sohail has starred in, directed and produced many movies. He made his directorial debut with the 1997 film Auzaar, with his brother Salman, Sanjay Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty. He is known for his works in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and Radhe to name a few. The star is also popular for co-judging shows like the Comedy Circus along with Archana Puran Singh.

On the work front, the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will feature all the Khan brothers - Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Read all the Latest Movies News here