Sohail Khan-Seema Khan File For Divorce; Munawar Faruqui Talks About Son For First Time

Actor Sohail Khan and Seema Khan have filed for divorce. The couple has been married for 24 years and shares two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. Sohail, the younger brother of Salman Khan, and Seema, who was seen in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, were spotted leaving the family court in Mumbai on Friday. Seema had previously revealed that they were living separately but they were still a family.

Rumours did the rounds claiming Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has got engaged to Drisha, who’s the great-granddaughter of popular filmmaker Bimal Roy. It’s said that the two have been dating each other for a long time and soon will also tie the knot taking this relationship ahead. However, Karan’s team has rubbished these reports, saying, “Karan and Drisha and childhood friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true."

As Hina Khan is all set to make a comeback on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival this year, a sketch of her supposed Cannes attire is circulating on the internet. Goes without saying that fans have made the leaked sketch viral and it is all over social media. They have been tagging Hina and her team to get a reaction on whether or not the actor will don the outfit at the Cannes 2022 red carpet. Meanwhile, the fans are all singing praises for the outfit and are suggesting that Hina would look just stunning in it.

Munawar Faruqui, after coming out of Lock Upp, opened up about his son and first marriage for the first time. Speaking with Times of India, Munawar said that he is “very excited" that he is going to meet his son very soon. The comedian said, “I always think of giving him a better life and he should be able to achieve all his dreams. I want him to become a good person and a better human being." He added that he wishes to “give him all the happiness in the world", and wants to be always there for him.

The reviews for Jayeshbhai Jordaar are out. The News18 review praised Ranveer Singh’s performance. However, the movie did not seem to impress. “Jayesbhai Jordaar is not only unsatisfying but also poignant. The film is breezy enough at its core but despite its rousing moments, the film leaves you feeling unfulfilled. It could definitely have surely been more ‘Jordaar.’" the review read. “It is Ranveer who emerges as a star. He carries the film firmly on his shoulder. He tries his best to become Jayesbhai, who hides his hurt and only wants to do right by everyone," the review added.

