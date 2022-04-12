Soham Chakankar, Son Maharashtra Women's Panel Chief Rupali Chakankar, to Work in Films

The world of entertainment and politics often cross each other’s paths. Several film stars, especially in the South, have joined politics as a career after their stint in films. This has been seen in other industries as well.

In the Marathi industry, Riteish Deshmukh, the son of late Vilasrao Deshmukh, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, joined the entertainment world and is active both in Marathi as well as Bollywood films. And now, it seems like someone else has taken a cue from him and is all set to follow suit.

Soham Chakankar, the son of Maharashtra Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, is ready to make his acting debut. Soham will appear in the film Tu Ani Me, Me Ani Tu. The romantic drama will be directed by first-time filmmaker Kapil Jondhale. Soham will play the character of a simpleton who is gullible in love. The cine lovers will get to see him portray a romantic role.

Speaking about his acting debut, Soham Chakankar said, “First of all, I would like to thank director Kapil Jondhale for the encouragement he gave me. My team was so supportive when I came to shoot for the first time that I never realized I was new to the field. I learnt a lot from Kapil Jondhale’s workshops and the guidance he gave me, and my interest in acting grew. I want to achieve a lot and will work hard."

Speaking about her son’s debut in the entertainment world, Rupali Chakankar said, “First of all, I would like to say that full credit for this opportunity goes to Soham, I have no part in it. On the contrary, I was surprised to hear his decision. It is really good news for me that no one in our family is in this field yet. I am very happy to see that Soham is working in a different field. Our best wishes and blessings are always behind Soham, and hopefully, he will make a name in his chosen field.

Under the Jain Films Production brand, Sagar Jain, Raju Todsam, Rushabh Kothari, and Kanchan Adkatalwar are producing the film. The names of the rest of the actors and crew have been kept under wraps by the filmmakers.

