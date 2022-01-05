Sohum Shah Shares BTS Pic With Prosthetics; Fans Wonder If Tumbbad 2 Is in Works

Actor-producer Sohum Shah, known for films such as ‘Ship of Theseus’ and ‘Tumbbad,’ has begun 2022 on a brighter note and always keeps his fans and followers updated with his professional work. The actor recently posted a photo of himself wearing prosthetics, which piqued the interest of his fans, who wondered if he would return with the sequel to his film Tumbbad.

He posted a photo of himself wearing a blue face mask with a quirky caption about how he is experiencing Monday blues. He said, “I’m literally having Monday blues Guess करो क्या बना रहें हैं? P.S. Thrilled to be back in the actor और producers chair for another film for @sohumshahfilms with @adeshprasad! #ComingSoon." (sic)

Actor Gulshan Devaiah also pulled his leg, commenting under the photo, “What’s the name of this facial?"

His post was instantly deluged with comments from his fans and followers. One of the users said, “Tumbbad 2 - Super excited", while another wrote, “@shah_sohum woh kya tha..Haster.. wohi bann rahe aap".

Tumbbad is a 2018 mythological horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve that was widely praised by audiences. It was the first Indian film to open the prestigious Venice International Film Festival Critic’s Week, receiving widespread acclaim from critics. Tumbbad was released in four languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telegu.

Sohum played a man on the hunt for a hidden treasure in the 20th century British India village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. Before it was released theatrically, Tumbbad was in production for nearly six years, with the film even being rewritten and reshot.

Sohum Shah, who acted in and produced the film, recently revealed that he is receiving requests on a daily basis to take the film forward and make it a franchise, but he has stated that he will not do anything to simply cash in on the film’s success. Sohum’s production company is always coming up with something new and interesting, “I am not playing that game. The team is trying to crack an idea. Our aim is to make it as good as the first one, if not better. We need to get convinced with the idea first before we proceed," Shah told PTI.

Shah, who also financially backed the critically acclaimed 2013 release Ship of Theseus, stated that Tumbbad outspent its original budget four times over, but if he comes across another such project, including the film’s sequel, he will not hesitate.

The actor was most recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, which was released on Hotstar. After appearing in acclaimed films such as Meghna Gulzar’s Talvar and a brief appearance in Hansal Mehta’s Simran, Shah credited Tumbbad for unlocking acting prospects for him because makers saw what he was capable of.

