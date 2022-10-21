Solar Eclipse 2022: Know Surya Grahan Timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Other Cities

The last solar eclipse will take place on Diwali, October 25. It will be a partial eclipse of the sun and in India, it will start in the afternoon. The eclipse will also be visible in various parts of Europe, North-east Africa and West Asia. For those who are unaware, the phenomenon of the partial solar eclipse is relatable to a solar eclipse, which occurs when the moon passes through the sun and three of them align parallel to each other.

An annular solar eclipse or partial eclipse is when the sun appears to have a dark shadow on only a small part of its surface. The complete ending of the eclipse won’t be visible as it will be followed by sunset.

The obscuration of the sun by the moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 per cent at the time of the maximum eclipse in the north-western parts of the country. The rest of the country will be less than the above values.

Look at the list below to know the solar eclipse timings of your city:

New Delhi: from 04:51 pm till 05:42 pm

Kolkata: from 04:51 pm till 05:04 pm

Mumbai: from 04:49 pm till 06:09 pm

Chennai: from 05:13 pm till 05:45 pm

Patna: from 04:42 pm till 05:14 pm

Jaipur: from 04:31 pm till 05:50 pm

Lucknow: from 04:36 pm till 05:29 pm

Hyderabad: from 04:58 pm till 05:48 pm

Bengaluru: from 05:12 pm till 05:56 pm

Ahmedabad: from 04:38 pm till 06:06 pm

Pune: from 04:51 pm till 06:06 pm

Nagpur: from 04:49 pm till 05:42 pm

Bhopal: from 04:42 pm till 05:47 pm

Chandigarh: from 04:23 pm till 05:41 pm

Mathura: from 04:31 pm till 05:41 pm

However, the solar eclipse won’t be visible from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It won’t be also visible in some parts of the north-eastern side of the country including, Sibsagar, Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Silchar and Tamelong among others.

