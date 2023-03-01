Veteran Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore was considered one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry back in the day. In her illustrious career, spanning over five decades, she has delivered critically-acclaimed films like Aradhana, Kashmir Ki Kali, Amar Prem, and Daag, among others. Her on-screen characters have left a lasting impression on the masses. After a 12-year-long sabbatical, Sharmila, who was last seen in the 2010 film Break Ke Baad, will return to showbiz with her upcoming film Gulmohar.

The actress, who is currently on a promotional spree for Gulmohar, had an interaction with India Today. Besides speaking about her character Kusum in the film, and the roles she desires to play on-screen, Sharmila also spilled the beans on how celebrities, back in the day, used to sign films just to pay their house rent.

“Well, we as professionals, sometimes we sign a film for money, just to pay the rent. Sometimes we help a colleague or somebody who thinks if I’m in the project, the project will do well. So I’ve made films for many reasons," she said, adding, “And I think, overall, I’ve done it because I liked the script and, at that point in time, that it was necessary."

Sharmila emphasised how it was wrong for elderly women to repress their desires to cope with the “younger generation." “In Gulmohar, there are layers in the character, as in real life. Lots of people of our generation or elderly people overlook their own desires to facilitate or to cope or give to the younger generation. It comes very naturally for a woman. But, it is important to understand that if you prioritise your desire, that’s not wrong," she said.

The 78-year-old wished cine-goers loved Gulmohar as much as she did. “I am seeing it for the third time and I am still crying profusely…" she confessed, as reported by The Indian Express.

Gulmohar revolves around a Batra family where Kusum aka Sharmila Tagore is a matriarch. She decides to sell her lavish property, situated in one of Delhi’s posh colonies. The decision leaves her grown-up children in shock. However, in due course, the family rediscovers their bond with each other, accompanied by the revelation of secrets and insecurities.

Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the family drama also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma, Simran Rishi Bagga, Amol Palekar, Kaveri Seth, and Nargis Nandal in important roles. Gulmohar will stream on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar on March 3, this year.

