Somy Ali Says Case Against Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Is 'the Epitome of Hypocrisy'

Salman Khan‘s former girlfriend Somy Ali has once again come out in defence of Shah Rukh Khan‘s son, Aryan Khan, following the latter’s bail rejection for the fourth time in the Mumbai drug bust case. While expressing support for Aryan, Somy called the ongoing case “the epitome of hypocrisy".

Somy wrote on Instagram, “Yes, let’s ruin a 23-year-old young man’s life to show how law abiding the police are while people have literally gotten away with murder including celebrities and their children. How is this justice? Murders are okay, but experimenting with drugs which every kid/teenager universally does is more of a heinous crime allegedly than brutal rapes of young girls, boys and women. F**k this abuse of power and injustice. This is the epítome of hypocrisy. #letthiskidsgo And, yes, at my age a 23-year-old is a kid. This is complete horses**t! #freearyan #nomorescapegoats #stopcorruption". (sic)

Aryan Khan Drug Seizure Case: Somy Ali Recalls Trying Marijuana on Movie Set with Divya Bharti

Earlier, Somy had shared that her “heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them." She also her own experience with recreational drugs when she was 15 years old. She wrote, “What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break! And let this kid go home. Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalised. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario. No one is a damn saint. I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets!"

The NCB had arrested Aryan following a drug bust on a cruise liner on October 2. He is currently lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.

