Somy Ali Shares Cryptic Post On Maine Pyar Kiya Poster, Shekhar Suman Says Raju Srisvastava Out of Critical Condition

Somy Ali today took to her Instagram to share a cryptic post. She shared a poster of Maine Pyar Kiya, that starred her ex-boyfriend, superstar Salman Khan and Bhagyashree and used terms like ‘women beater’ and ‘sadistic sick’ in the caption.

Also read: Somy Ali Writes ‘Women Beater’, Shares Salman Khan Starrer Maine Pyar Kiya’s Poster; See Post

Raju Srivastava’s health seems to be improving. Shekhar Suman shared update on the comedian’s health and said that he seems out of that critical condition.

Also read: Raju Srivastava ‘Seems To Be Out of Critical Condition’, Shekhar Suman Shares Latest Health Update

Recently, BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V received threats on the fan site Weverse from an account which also called him ‘talentless’ among many other things. However, BTS’ fandom, ARMYs, were quick to rally behind Tae and show him their support. Fans took to Twitter to urge their agency Hybe to take action and also trended #HYBE TAKE ACTION and #PROTECT TAEHYUNG on the microblogging site.

Also read: BTS ARMYs Urge Hybe to Take Action After V Receives Threats on Weverse: Protect Taehyung

Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about his bond with Karan Johar. In an interview, Anurag said that Johar is a misunderstood person and added that Karan was a late discovery for him because he comes from privilege.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap Says Karan Johar is a Misunderstood Person: ‘I’ve Judged Him a Lot But…’

Ranbir Kapoor drew the ire of netizens when, during an Instagram Live to promote Brahmastra, he cracked a joke on the pregnant Alia Bhatt. While they were talking, Ranbir looked at Alia’s baby bump and commented, ‘someone has phailoed’ before dismissing it as a joke. However, netizens did not fnd it funny at all, and called the comment disgusting.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor Looks at Pregnant Alia Bhatt and Says ‘Someone Has Phailoed’, Leaves Netizens Disgusted

