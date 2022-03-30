Somy Ali Threatens to Expose 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood', Tags Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Viral Post

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali has put out a post warning to expose the ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’ on Instagram. What is more interesting is that she has mentioned actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and claimed the Fanney Khan actress was also at the receiving end of the abuse and has shared her truth.

Taking to Instagram, Somy Ali shared a still from a Bollywood song, showing the silhouettes of two actors. In the caption she wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb." She refrained from taking the name of the person directly. Check out the post here:

Advertisement

She found a supporter in queer actress Nikkiey Chawla, who wrote, “Can’t even imagine for a sec what all those girl might hv gone through… that emotional trauma. Kudos to u my darling for raising voice and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

Somy Ali had been part of a few Bollywood films in the ’90s, including Krishan Avatar, Anth, Andolan and Mafia. In several interviews, she has revealed that she had come to Bollywood to just be with Salman Khan. She had watched Maine Pyaar Kiya and wanted to marry Salman Khan. She even carried a picture of him in her wallet.

Salman and Somy were in a relationship from 1991 to 1999. After their breakup, she left the Hindi film industry. In recent interview with Zoom Digital, she had said, “It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that. I never went there (India) initially to be a part of Bollywood. Once I broke up with my ex, there was nothing keeping me there."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.