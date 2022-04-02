Son Ye-Jin, Hyun Bin's Fairytale Wedding Was Every K-Drama Fan's Dream Come True, See Videos

The popular K-drama Crash Landing on You ended on a bittersweet note as Yoon Se-ri and Captain Ri couldn’t get the kind of perfect life they had idealised for themselves but reality proved to be better than fiction. With Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin exchanging their wedding vow finally, all K-drama lovers can shed tears of joy as their beloved characters will not have to run and hide to stay together.

On March 31st, Hyun Bin’s agency had shared official photos from their wedding, in which they looked like a couple out of a fairy tale. Now, more pictures and videos have surfaced online from their private wedding where the couple seems so much in love. In one of the videos shared by a fan, the Thirty-Nine actress can be seen walking down the aisle in her dreamy wedding gown, following which they exchange their wedding vow.

As translated bu fans online, the actress says, “Hi, honey. Today is finally our wedding day, isn’t it? I still can’t believe it." Hyun Bin says, “Let’s get to know each other, understand each other, enjoy every moment, laugh a lot, and be grateful for all these things we have been given."

They were also seen kissing each other after their wedding vows. A fan of the couple wrote on Twitter, “Although the clip is quite blurry, the kiss of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin is sweet and full of screen. This is the clearest proof of this beautiful love. The guests didn’t stop clapping, I also had a fever at home watching this moment."

Apart from CLOY, the couple has also shared the screen in the 2018 film The Negotiation. They confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February of this year.

On the work front, Son Ye Jin is currently starring in Thirty Nine, co-starring Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun. She will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Cross’. Meanwhile, Hyun Bin has several big budget films such as ‘The Point Men’, ‘Confidential Assignments 2’ and ‘Harbin’ in the pipeline.

