Son Ye-jin Shares First Pic of Her, Hyun Bin's Son, Reveals Baby Was Born Earlier Than Scheduled

‘Crash Landing on You’ couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin became proud parents to a baby boy last month. On December 24, the new mom took to social media to share a glimpse of her son and penned a long note thanking everyone who has been a part of her pregnancy and baby birth journey. She shared a photo of her baby’s feet resting on what seems to be either her or Hyun Bin’s palm and wrote in Korean that this year was extra special for her as she welcomed her son with her partner.

She went on to express her gratitude to the hospital staff who helped her during the delivery of her baby and made the process easy for her. She also revealed that the baby was born a little earlier that scheduled. The actress continued that there are a lot of people to be thankful to and she feels like she is becoming an adult after having a child. “We just realized that we are all someone’s daughter and son, and that all babies in this world shine with their own existence," the note roughly translated to English reads. She concluded the note by wishing everyone good health and said that she will stay happy and healthy and she hopes the same for others as well.

Take a look:

As usual, fans took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “Aigooo baby😍😍❤️" while another user wrote, “Merry Christmas beautiful family!! ♥️♥️♥️"

Meanwhile, new dad Hyun Bin recently made his first public appearance after welcoming his baby boy. His agency, VAST Ent, took to Instagram and shared pictures of the actor attending the press conference of The Point Men. At the event, the actor not only debut his new look but also spoke about fatherhood.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcomed their first baby, a boy, on November 27. “Son Yejin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy," MSteam Entertainment said in their statement at the time. Son Ye-jin announced the news of her pregnancy in June, a few months after they tied the knot.

