Son Ye-Jin Was Not Wearing Engagement Ring During Recent TV Appearance, Clarifies Actress' Agency

The news of South Korean actress Son Ye Jin’s upcoming wedding to her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin has certainly left fans all excited. Her recent appearance on the Korean chat show You Quiz On The Block left many viewers speculating if the actress was wearing the engagement ring given to her by Hyun. However, Son’s agency MSTEAM Entertainment stepped in to clarify that the ring worn by the actress during this week’s episode of You Quiz On The Block was not an engagement ring.

According to a recent report by AllKpop, Son’s agency representative issued a statement that read, “The ring that Son Ye Jin wore on tvN's 'You Quiz On The Block' was not an engagement ring. It was a ring that was chosen by Son Ye Jin's stylist for her outfit, and it was a ring loaned by a fashion brand for broadcast promotions.”

Son had appeared on the chat show to promote her latest drama, Thirty, Nine whose first episode aired on Wednesday. The actress did not divulge any details regarding her upcoming wedding in March with her Crash Landing on You co-star Hyun in the recent chat show appearance. According to AllKpop, the production staff of You Quiz On The Block had clarified after the broadcast of the latest episode that there was no discussion of Son's engagement, between her and the show host during her segment, since the actress participated in the recording prior to her official engagement announcement.

Son had announced her wedding to Hyun through an Instagram post last week. Son had shared a picture of a mini wedding dress and added a caption where she wrote, “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him.” Son also mentioned in the statement that the couple's decision to tie the knot happened naturally. Son added that just being with Hyun makes her feel “warm and protected." The actress sought her fans' well-wishes to start the new chapter of her life.

Son's latest drama Thirty-Nine is also streaming on Netflix.

