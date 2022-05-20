Sona Mohapatra Slams Jacqueline Fernandez’s Followers Trolling Her: 'Dear JF Digital Chelas...'

Singer Sona Mohapatra slammed trolls who made a meme comparing her with Jacqueline Fernandez. The meme compared Jacqueline and Sona’s looks. The singer, who had recently said she wouldn’t buy products endorsed by Jacqueline, took to Twitter and asked Jacqueline’s digital fans and followers to stop making ‘a fool’ of themselves.

“Dear JF digital chelas (followers), spreading this brilliant ‘creative’ online as revenge,I am NOT available on ‘order’ thankfully , be it online or otherwise. Not on SALE. My earlier tweet on her asked for youngsters not to be too. Stop making a fool of urself & degrading her," she tweeted.

Earlier this week, Sona shared a picture of a cosmetic brand with Jacqueline’s picture on it. The singer criticised her and tweeted, “And also apparently free, expensive, un-earned luxury gifts..my personal decision is to avoid any brand with a brand ambassador of this kind. Person of substance, have a worthy skill set, something to admire? No? If not, please don’t sell me anything with your vacuous self. #India".

“Apart from creating a society with toxic role models for the coming generation, we also kill any genuine commitment to the gender equality movement," Sona added. Sona also stressed upon spreading awareness on such sensitive topics is an uphill task that has been made even tougher when brands choose to hire actresses like Jacqueline. Slamming the actress and those like her, Sona added, “These 5/10 ‘women,’ taking ‘shortcuts’ to ‘success’ become the stereotype to sing about too."

Jacqueline Fernandez has been under the Enforcement Directorate’s scanner due to a connection with a money-laundering case worth Rs 200 crore filed against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. It was reported that she has received numerous gifts from him and recently, Rs 7 crore worth of her property was linked to the case.

