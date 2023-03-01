Just days ago, Sona Mohapatra slammed Shehnaaz Gill for publicly supporting #MeToo accused Sajid Khan during his stint in Bigg Boss 16. In another cryptic message on Tuesday, February 28, the musician seemingly targeted Shehnaaz again without directly mentioning her name. In the note, Sona Mohapatra apparently advised the Bigg Boss 13 finalist to spend more “time and effort on education," instead of portraying “cute and glib talk" as talent. She shared her opinion publicly via Twitter, leaving the internet divided.

“Spend some money, time and effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, or profession. ‘Cute, glib talk, sucking up to successful men, buying PR (public relations), SM (social media)’, not success," wrote Sona Mohapatra.

While her statement has prompted a section of Twitter for hailing her as a true feminist, others have accused Sona of harassing and pulling down Shehnaaz Gill publicly.

In a subsequent tweet, the musician backed her previous statement by highlighting feminism doesn’t mean supporting women blindly. Calling Sajid Khan a ‘serial sexual pervert’, Sona Mohapatra added that women who support such men need to be called out and held accountable. “In my book of feminism, not ‘all women are angels’ & nor are ‘all men’ monsters & women who puncture/set back the fight for equality by being opportunistic & suck up to serial sexual perverts like Sajjid Khan need to be held accountable & called out. Stop with this victimhood-paid PR," she continued.

The verbal spat began after a video clip of Shehnaaz Gill stopping her singing performance to pay respect to the Azaan went viral on the internet. While internet users showered praise for her gesture, Sona Mohapatra called her out for siding with Sajid Khan. “All the Twitter adulation for Shehnaaz Gill’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender and pervert Sajid Khan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood," she wrote.

In a series of tweets, the musician claimed of being unaware of Shehnaaz’s talent besides her ‘low-blow’ TV fame. “But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience, shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money." expressed Sona.

Sona Mohapatra has delivered several hit songs including Ambarsariya, Bahara, Jiya Laage Na, and more. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

