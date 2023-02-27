Sona Mohapatra Takes a Dig at Shehnaaz Gill for Supporting #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan

Singer Sona Mohapatra recently took a dig at Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill for supporting #MeToo accused filmmaker, Sajid Khan. Khan was recently a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. The singer took to Twitter to share a series of tweets and slammed Gill. She also wrote that she doesn’t know what her talent is, apart from low-brow reality TV fame. A couple of days back, Shehnaaz was performing at an event where she stopped singing to pay respect to the Azaan playing in the background. Netizens had hailed her for this.

Talking about the same, Sona tweeted a couple of days ago, “all the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV.Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo"

Advertisement

After being trolled for the tweet, she wrote last evening, “Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline, I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality tv fame.But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience,shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money.‍♀️"

The singer continued, “do also share such details dear news portals using my tweet to advertise/amplify the Shehnaz starlets next new movie with the multiple #MeToo accused #SajjidKhan . Using my tweets as PR pegs for your publicity dear #Bollywood is an old trope & one that I recognise well. "

Advertisement

She further added, “whoever is the ‘SM agency’, please know that while I don’t have 1 who pay a bunch to harass your client in return, I have dealt with much worse in the past.Gangs who were in the payroll of the #BiggBoss himself? Invest to continue fake trend SHEHNAAZ WINS LOKMAT AWARD instead."

Sajid Khan made headlines after entering Bigg Boss 16 as several people expressed their disappointment over his participation in Salman Khan’s show. Bigg Boss 16 marked Sajid’s one of the first appearance after he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 by a few of his female colleagues during the #MeToo movement.

Read all the Latest Movies News here