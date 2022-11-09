'Sonakshi Not My Friend, She's Like My Sister': Huma Quereshi

Bollywood divas Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Quereshi have awe-struck viewers with their performances in the film Double XL. The story, which revolves around two plus-size women, navigating through a society obsessed with slim and petite women has struck a chord with viewers, especially the female audience. Sonakshi and Huma’s on-screen friendship is also quite visible off-camera. The B-town divas seem to share a “deep" and good bond with each other.

Recently, in an interview with News18 Hindi, the Double XL co-stars went candid about their strong friendship. Upon being asked about Huma’s equation with Sonakshi, the former replied that Sonakshi was more than her friend, she was like Huma’s sister.

“Sonakshi is not my friend. She is like my sister. After some time when relationships run deep, you tend to notice the bad things about a person, not the good ones. This is true. It does not mean, you have taken the other person for granted. But it is because that person has become a part of your life," Huma stated.

Giving the example of her brothers Huma further added, “Like with my brothers, I don’t praise them. Yes, they do have good qualities but what should I praise them about? They are my right? I have reached that zone with Sonakshi as well. What should I praise her about? Yes, she is indeed a good actress, she has a good heart, so what should I do about it? How many times should I tell her?"

Sonakshi also agreed with Huma and said, “Same. Copy and paste."

Sonakshi and Huma had a blast while shooting for Double XL. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, director Satramm Ramani spilled the beans on how the two actresses splurged on an eating spree for the film, to put on weight, as required by the film. Satramm even had to warn the co-stars not to go “too overboard with the weight gain."

Double XL, which was released on November 4 this year, also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in important roles. Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma is gearing up for the release of her film O My Darling on the OTT platform.

O My Darling also features Rajkumar Rao and Radhika Apte. On the other hand, Sonakshi will next be seen in the film A Girl in The Yellow Suitcase, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia.

