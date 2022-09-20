Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Music Video Is Aptly Named 'Blockbuster'; Watch Teaser

After Mil Mahiya and Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai, actor Sonakshi Sinha will now be seen in her third music video outing with Blockbuster. The upbeat dance number, presented by Dhamaka Records, sees her opposite actor Zaheer Iqbal. This is the first time that the rumoured couple is sharing screen space.

The teaser of the video was recently launched and has grabbed the attention of many as it sees Sonakshi in a brand new avatar - a Boho-chic look. The music video is directed by Mr & Mrs Films and Ranju Varghese. Sung by Punjabi sensation Ammy Virk and Ranjha (Shershaah; 2021) famed Asees Kaur, the full song will be out on September 23.

Taking to social media, the actors shared the first glimpse of Blockbuster and referred to themselves as a blockbuster jodi.

Sharing their excitement about Blockbuster, Priyaank K Sharma and Paras K Mehta of Dhamaka Records say, “It’s our pleasure to collaborate with Sonakshi and Zaheer and also Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur. This is the first time the audience is going to see a visual spectacle on screen in a music single and we hope they love it. The music is foot tapping and will definitely make you feel like taking over the dance floor."

On a related note, rumours about Sonakshi and Zaheer’s brewing romance has been doing the rounds ever since a video of the duo at a wedding in Mumbai went viral a few years ago. On the Mission Mangal (2019) actor’s birthday this year, Zaheer, according to what many believe, made his alleged relationship with her Instagram official as he wrote on social media, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter. P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other."

Reacting to the rumours, the Notebook (2019) actor had told India Today earlier, “Now it has been so long, I don’t even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It’s good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

In June this year, Sonakshi, who is known for her wit and candour, took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious reel and captioned it, “Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do." She also wrote, “Me to the media: Kyun haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho?!?" and lip-synced actor Shah Rukh Khan’s popular dialogue, “Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai."

Apart from Blockbuster, the duo will also be seen in the film Double XL, co-starring Huma Qureshi, which deals with the journeys of two women who are perpetually fat-shamed.

