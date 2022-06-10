Sonakshi Sinha Drops Pic With Zaheer Iqbal Amid Relationship Rumours, Tags Him As Her Best Friend

The reports of Sonakshi Sinha’s alleged relationship with Zaheer Iqbal have been making headlines for a long time now. It all started after Zaheer shared a picture of the actress on her birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You ❤️ Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other." Soon after, the wedding reports of the duo also surfaced. Amid all this, Sonakshi Sinha has now dropped a picture with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on social media.

On Thursday, Sonakshi Sinha took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures with her ‘best friends’. One of the pictures featured Sonakshi along with Zaheer Iqbal. They both can be seen twinning in black t-shirts with different captions written on them. In other pictures, Sonakshi can be seen posing with Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem too.

“Its #NationalBestFriendDay! Lol cant believe these clowns have a day dedicated to them… Here they are (not in order of preference… they are all equally exotic and add lots of happiness to my life)," Sonakshi wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week, Sonakshi responded to her wedding rumours with a hilarious video on social media. “Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho (Why are you adamant in getting me married)?" the actress wrote in the caption.

Both, Sonakshi and Zaheer started their Bollywood career with Salman Khan’s project. While Dabangg was Sonakshi’s first film in 2010, Zaheer made his debut with Notebook in 2019 which was produced by Salman Khan. They will soon be seen together in the upcoming film Double XL, which is set to be released in 2022.

