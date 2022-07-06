Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Her Look in Blonde Hair in Latest Instagram Post, See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha blessed our Instagram feed this Wednesday with a glamorous picture. The 35-year-old was spotted wearing a platinum blonde hair wig in her latest Instagram post. The actress wore the wig along with a stunning Falguni Shane Peacock creation that featured intricate silver sequin work over beige fabric. Sonakshi flaunted her perfect manicure in the picture and wore golden and nude shades of eyeshadow to complement her look.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Sonakshi added to the caption, “Not a new look… but it's a look. Special shout-out to my bomb hair-makeup-styling team for making sure our little experiments turn out top.”

Commenting on the post, actor Vijay Varma wrote, “I’m sad it’s not the Maldives.” Actress Huma Qureshi commented on Sonakshi’s post and shared her reaction with the adjective, “Scary.” Artist Sushant Divgikr wrote, “This is my favourite look.” Fans of the Akira actress also shared their reaction, as some described the look as “impressive,” others wrote, “That’s a good one.”

Sonakshi wore this look among others for a promo of her new business venture. The actress launched her press on nails collection through SOEZI earlier this year. The Dabangg actress’ previous Instagram Reel features her wearing the blonde hair look as she collaborated with drag artist Sushant Divgikr.

Sonakshi and Sushant wore the press on nails along with their three different glam looks to show off the manicure. In the first look the duo flaunted their golden girl theme. Sonakshi wore a pink and glitter press on nail set for the look. For their second look Sonakshi and Sushant impressed us in glittering blue costumes. Sonakshi wore a blue saree, while Sushant was seen oozing their sexy persona in a blue gown. The third look consisted of black and silver disco-esque theme.

