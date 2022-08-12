Sonakshi Sinha Goes Retro in Her Latest Post, Rumoured Beau Zaheer Iqbal Drops the Perfect Comment; See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha just dropped some jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram. The actress, who will be seen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal, went full retro and recreated Rekha’s iconic look from Umrao Jaan. Dressed in anghrakha and golden embroidered dupatta, and with eyed laden with kohl, she struck elegant poses. And if she drops such pictures, can rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal not comment? That’s impossible.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Sonakshi captioned the picture as, “Inn aankhon ki masti ke… " Check out the post here:

Advertisement

And no sooner did she dropped the pictures, than Zaheer Iqbal commented, “Mastane Hazaaron hai?" This led to an exchange between the two on Insta. Sonakshi responded to it by writing, “@iamzahero waaaah… full marks for correct lyrics ". To this, Zaheer commented, “@aslisona thanks buddy " Many other celebs and fans also dropped their comments. Huma Qureshi called it ‘faaab’, while Shalmali Kolgade wrote, ‘melting’. Fans called her beautiful and dropped heart and lovestruck emojis.

The pictures are surely making us crave for a film or series where we can see Sonakshi in such an avatar. The actress is rumoured to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi and we wonder if it is her look from the series! We have our fingers crossed.

Advertisement

Sonakshi, besides Double XL, will be seen in a horror comedy film titled Kakuda, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She will also be making her web debut with the Prime Videos original, Dahaad, where she will be seen playing a cop. She will be sharing screen with Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. Dahaad will be directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Kagti’s production house Tiger Baby.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here