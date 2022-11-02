Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi Were Grateful To Eat Whatever They Wanted, Says Double XL Director

Double XL, starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, traces the journey of two plus-sized women as they navigate life and society’s beauty standards that prefer thin, petite women. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film required the lead protagonists to put on a bit of weight and the actresses seem to have happily obliged. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ramani humorously revealed that he had to ask the actresses to not go “too overboard with the weight gain."

In the same interview, Ramani revealed that both actresses were “fully committed" to the role and told the director that they agreed to whatever he “wanted on screen." They even went on to “bless" Ramani because it was the first time that the leads were allowed to “eat whatever they wanted" to with no one complaining about it. While a lot of movies with premises of plus-sized women use prosthetics or fat suits to convey the message, Double XL is not one of those. Ramani empathetically said that none of these was used. He further joked and said: “We saved money there."

Ramani also mentioned that the lead actresses were “dedicated towards" the movie and “honest" about the artistic process. About Double XL’s anticipated performance at the box office, Ramani revealed a rather nuanced take. He mentioned that a film’s success may be dependent on several factors. He added that a “good story", however, makes for an “interesting" film, and “people will give love to it."

Double XL also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in major roles and has a cameo by popular cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. It will be released across the big screens in the country on November 4. Additionally, Huma is also looking forward to her OTT release Monica O My Darling which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and more. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, is looking forward to star in a film titled A Girl In The Yellow Suitcase which will be helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia.

