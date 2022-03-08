Sonakshi Sinha Slams 'Fake News' About Her, Says 'There Are No Warrants Issued Against Me'

Sonakshi Sinha has come down heavily on a recent report which claimed that a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in a fraud case. In the report, the actress was accused of not attending an event, for which she had allegedly taken Rs 37 lakh in advance.

Now, the actress has finally reacted to the report by calling it “fake news". Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram Stories to issue a statement regarding the matter. “There have been rumours of a nonbailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me," Sonakshi said.

Sonakshi further said that she was at home and no warrants were issued against her. “I request all media houses, journalists, and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity. This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade. This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court. This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and I can assure you there are no warrants issued against me," the actress added.

According to a report in ETimes, event organiser Pramod Sharma, a resident of Katghar police station area of Moradabad, had invited Sonakshi to an event as the chief guest. However, the ‘Dabangg’ actress reportedly failed to attend the event, following which the event organiser asked for his money back. This is the same case of fraud that was registered against Sonakshi in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. In the police complaint, Pramod had said that the said amount was transferred to Sonakshi’s account for her presence at the event but she did not turn up.

