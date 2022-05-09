Sonakshi Sinha Sparks Engagement Rumours After She Flaunts Diamond Ring In Latest Post

While we all thought that Bollywood’s wedding season is coming to an end, it appears that Sonakshi Sinha has joined the bandwagon, or is at least cashing in on the trend to make the “BIG" announcement. Sending her fans into a frenzy and creating huge curiosity among all, the actress on Monday dropped a series of pictures of herself wherein she can be seen flashing an alluring diamond ring on her finger.

In the pictures, Sonakshi flaunted her ring finger while standing next to a mystery man, whom she has cropped out a little from the picture. In the first picture, the actress can be seen holding a man’s arm as she covers her big smile with her hands while flaunting the gorgeous gleaming diamond ring. In the next one, Sonakshi can be seen resting her both hands on his shoulders. In the third, only his wrist and palm can be seen, as Sonakshi strikes a pose with her big ring. Don’t forget to miss her million-dollar smile.

Further raising excitement among fans, Sonakshi talked about her “big day" and revealed that she can’t wait to “share it". “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming true… and I can’t wait to share it with you. Can’t believe it was SO EZI!!!!" the caption of Sonakshi’s post read.

Fans were quick to start the guessing game in the comments section, whereas some celebrities began congratulating the actress. Netizens also wondered if she got engaged to her rumoured beau and actor Zaheer Iqbal. One user speculated, “EZI: E is for Engagement Z is for Zaheer I is for Iqbal." Another person wrote, “Is this for real? You are engaged to Zaheer?" Many celebrities acknowledged the picture and started congratulating her. Filmmaker Punit Malhotra wrote, “Congratulations," and ended his comment with a handful of heart emoticons. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai commented, “Whatttttttt omg congratssassas". Actress Kubbra Sait wrote, “Yaay!" Ananya Birla commented, “wooohooooo".

Both, Sonakshi and Zaheer started their Bollywood career with Salman Khan’s project. While Dabangg was Sonakshi’s first film in 2010, Zaheer made his debut with Notebook in 2019 which was produced by Salman Khan.

