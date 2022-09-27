Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness Completes Shooting in Record Time of 35 Days

Actor Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming thriller titled Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness went on floors in London in August and was shot across the British capital and other parts of the UK. The film also features actors Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles and marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi’s brother Kussh S Sinha.

And now we hear that the makers have wrapped up the film well before the stipulated schedule. It had a 40-day schedule in London but was completed in a record time of mere 35 days. They also shot for a two-day sequence in Mumbai. The producers are elated at the speed with which the makers executed the project.

Talking about it, Sonakshi says, “It was a great shoot and a very special one for me as I got to star in my brother’s first film. The fine ensemble of the film inspired me to do more and better. It was my first time working with Paresh ji and what an honour it was to share screen space with him! The shoot was challenging and thus, so much more enjoyable. I had a great time shooting with this unit."

Sharing his experience of shooting for Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness, Arjun says, “Though it was a short shoot for me, it was a very memorable one. It’s such a unique character Kussh wanted me to portray. To get so many emotions in a cameo was a challenge but I think we pulled it off. I worked with Sonakshi for the first time. She’s very relaxed and we had a good chemistry. Reuniting with Paresh Rawal was absolutely delightful. London country side is always serene and magical to shoot in. Congratulations to the team for completing the film! I’m looking forward to the final product."

Paresh adds, “It was such a pleasure to work with young talents of this movie, especially our energetic producers, Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani. They’ve been excellent producers. I found them to be such well-groomed boys. They are artistes who chase their dreams with passion. This is also our director Kussh’s first film but we never realised it because he is in so much command of his vision and craft and knows exactly what to extract from his actors. It’s a mark of a great director. This was a great team. It was my first time working with Sonakshi ji. She is such a sharp actress. Together, we explored such an out-of-the-box subject that’s treated so well. I can’t wait for everyone to watch the movie."

Nicky, who marks his debut as a producer, remarks, “A first film is a huge honour for any producer, and Vicky and I worked with a dream team. We were all hands on the deck on the project and worked seamlessly in tandem with each other’s vision. Great planning is the key to everything and I am glad we finished it way before time."

Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness is produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Film, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films and Dinesh Gupta. The film is expected to release in 2023.

