Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness to Be Shot Across UK Over 40 Days

Actor Sonakshi Sinha kicked off the shoot of her upcoming thriller titled Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness in London, UK recently. Her brother Kussh S Sinha is making his directorial debut with this film and it also marks the first collaboration for the siblings on the big screen.

The edge-of-the-seat movie will be filmed over 40 days and Sonakshi along with actors Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar will be a part of the schedule. Meanwhile, the first location where the crew filmed was Watford. Now, they are all set to move base and shoot at a couple of scenic locations in the country.

Talking about working with her brother, Sonakshi says, “I could barely wait for this day. My brother Kussh is finally helming his first film as a director. It’s a day of great joy and pride for all of us in the family. I’m also excited about the fact that he’s directing me in a film that both of us have loved in our individual capacities."

She further shares that though they always wanted to work together, they were waiting for the right opportunity and script to collaborate on. “We’ve waited a long time to find something that clicks with both of us and appeals to both our sensibilities as creative people. Finally, the day is here when we’re kick-starting a journey that will stretch into many more films that will be fruitful for everyone involved," Sonakshi adds.

Earlier, Kussh had stated that he had always been fond of his sister’s acting chops and hoped to work with her one day. “Sonakshi is a talented actor. I have always admired her for doing films that she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that’s when we decided to take the plunge and work together," he had said.

Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness is produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films, and Dinesh Gupta of Murliwale Pictures. The film is expected to release in 2023.

