Sonakshi Sinha Teases Snowy Looks From Her Finland Diaries, Writes, 'Can't Wait To Be Back'

Sonakshi Sinha, like many other tinsel town celebrities, had flown to a foreign location to mark the holiday season. And as the Double XL actress has been posting glimpses of her ‘snowy’ escapade, she has added another breathtaking bunch of photos to that collection. It’s natural for her fans to be in complete awe to see Sonakshi glowing in the wintery landscapes of Finland.

On Sunday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram handle to share a hoard of pictures from her holiday which captured her merging with the snow in her elegant white jacket and a black outfit with boots to give that extra edge to her look. In some of the snaps, Sonakshi can be seen playing with the snow and posing in front of her cosy looking cabin.

A different picture showed the Lootera actress interacting with a white snow reindeer which was also followed by a snap where she can be seen petting an exquisite white horse. While Sonakshi looked awfully happy with a smile plastered across her face, it was her caption that encapsulated her emotions. She wrote, “Winter wonderland? Nope… its @apukkaresort! Coziest cabin, lots of snow, reindeer love, furry horses, tents that keep you warm and the best coffee…Can’t wait to be back."

Reacting to the wonderful pictures, her Double XL co-star Raghavendra Mahat commented, “Loveee(with red heart emojis)". One of the fans wrote, “*Insert Zinda Hu Yaar Kaafi Hai song". Another one commented, “Love you Sona(with heart eyes emojis)". A fan complimented her by writing, “You have an excellent eye for capturing moments through pictures and videos. I love the pictures you share on social media(heart emojis)". Another one stated, “Always love!!!"

Earlier yesterday, the Dabangg actress had also shared a montage of all the memorable moments from her trip in the snow-capped mountains of Finland. Her caption read, “I don’t care what you say… Santa Claus is real!!! I crossed over to the arctic circle, I met him… and some reindeers, and I made snow angels for the first time, ice skated for the first time, went hunting for the northern lights and came back with some amazing pictures of me with the moon, ate food in a glass igloo, went partying in an empty nightclub made of ice, rode a snowmobile for the first time…It’s so cold but how am I melting??? Rovaniemi, I love you."

On the work front, Sonakshi was recently seen alongside Huma Qureshi in the comedy-drama Double XL which was helmed by Satram Ramani. Now the actress is looking forward to yet another film titled Kakuda which is slated to release this year.

