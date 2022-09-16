Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Are 'Blockbuster Jodi', Says Varun Sharma; See Pic

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal do not shy away from PDA on social media. Recently, the couple went on a dinner date and were captured in a candid shot by Fukrey actor Varun Sharma. Last night, Varun shared a photo of Sonakshi and Zaheer where they can be seen too much in love. In the photo, Sonakshi can be seen donning a white bodycon dress which she layered with a blazer of the same colour. Zaheer was seen dressed in a white and black printed shirt paired with black pants.

Sharing the photo, Varun wrote, “Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UAJSZyTjN8Y" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

There has been a buzz about Sonakshi’s wedding for a while now. Reacting to the rumours, the Dabbang actress said that she would rather be spoken about for her work. Talking to Hindustan Times a couple of months back, she said, “I have always maintained that if I’m being spoken about, I would rather be spoken about for my work (rather than my personal life). But of course, people are curious. They want to know what’s going on in my life and they can speculate all they want."

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. She will be seen in a horror comedy film titled Kakuda, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She will also be making her web debut with the Prime Videos original, Dahaad, where she will be seen playing a cop. She will be sharing the screen with Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. Dahaad will be directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Kagti’s production house Tiger Baby.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here