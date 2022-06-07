Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Make Relationship Instagram Official, Couple to Tie the Knot Soon?

On the occasion of Sonakshi Sinha’s birthday, her beau Zaheer Iqbal seemed to confirm their relationship and make it Instagram official. The Notebook actor posted a couple of videos and a photo with Sonakshi on Instagram and wrote that he loves her. In the videos, they can be seen in an aeroplane, where the actress is cutely munching on food. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You ❤️ Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other "

Take a look:

This also gives rise to speculations about whether the actress would finally tie the knot. According to a report in BollywoodLife, the actress had once said that her family doesn’t pressurise her, they know she is working and enjoys her work. She was also quoted as saying that she has to find a boy, only then she can get married. Now that she has found someone, and has gone public about the relationship, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the actress gets married soon.

The publication also reported that Sonakshi has been wanting to get married ever since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding in 2019. She apparently told Singh to find her love.

Meanwhile, last month, Sonakshi and Zaheer joined the wedding celebration of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan.

Both Sonakshi and Zaheer made their Bollywood debuts as part of Salman Khan’s ventures. Sonakshi started her career in 2010 with Dabangg, while Zaheer debuted in 2019 with Notebook. The Bollywood lovebirds will soon be seen together in the upcoming film Double XL, which is set to be released in 2022. Satram Ramani directs the film, which also stars Huma Qureshi.

