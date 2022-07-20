Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to Make Their Relationship Public With a Song Next Month?

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal often make headlines for their rumored relationship. Although none of them have publicly confirmed anything, their social media PDA seems to say something else. Now, according to a recent report, the two actors will be making their relationship public soon, that too, through a song. If a report in IndiaToday.in is anything to go by, the song is titled ‘Blockbuster Jodi.’

The report further adds that Sonakshi and Zaheer have decided to go public about their relationship in the coming month and they recently shot for the song, which is to be released soon.

Sonakshi Sinha, through her Instagram post in May, set netizens prating over a mystery guy who seemed close to the actress. Not only that, Sinha had a big smile on her face as she flaunted a diamond ring with the caption “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU,". This gave way to speculations about her engagement with Zaheer Iqbal. However, the rumours turned out to be a promotional stunt for her nail brand.

There has been a buzz about Sonakshi’s wedding for a while now. Reacting to the rumours, the Dabbang actress said that she would rather be spoken about for her work. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I have always maintained that if I’m being spoken about, I would rather be spoken about for my work (rather than my personal life). But of course, people are curious. They want to know what’s going on in my life and they can speculate all they want."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is all geared up for her upcoming release Kakuda, a horror-comedy movie starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. The actress would also be seen in Double XL along with Huma Qureshi. It is a movie about two plus-size women as they navigate society’s beauty standards.

