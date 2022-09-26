Sonal Chauhan Believes Adipurush Will Create New Trend in Indian Cinema

Jannat girl Sonal Chauhan will soon be seen in Akkineni Nagarjuna’s upcoming film, The Ghost. She will be seen playing the role of an Interpol Officer in the Telugu action thriller. Apart from The Ghost, Sonal also has superstar Prabhas’s Adipurush in her kitty.

During a recent media interaction, Sonal Chauhan admitted that when the makers of Adipurush approached her with the film’s proposal, she immediately gave it a thumbs up. Sonal revealed that she didn’t even listen to the storyline of the Prabhas-starrer and instantaneously agreed to be a part of the film. She also highlighted that Adipurush is guaranteed to create a trend in the Indian cinema industry.

This is the first time that Sonal Chauhan will star in a mythological film. Speculations were rife that Jacqueline Fernandez was the first choice of director Om Raut, but the idea was later dropped. At the same time, a few sources suggested that Jacky’s alleged involvement in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case was one of the underlying reasons for the same.

Adipurush is a big-budget mythological movie based on the epic Ramayana. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the movie will also be dubbed into Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Adipurush is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under the banners of T-series and Retrophiles. According to reports, lead actor Prabhas will essay the role of Raghava, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Ravana, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Sunny Singh as Lakshman in Adipurush. The news about Devdatta Nage playing Hanuman in Adipurush has also been doing the rounds on social media lately.

Adipurush is slated to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023. It has been reported that Prabhas has charged an astonishing Rs 150 crore for the film. Meanwhile, a recent report by Bollywood Hungama revealed that the makers will drop the teaser of Adipurush on October 2. Team Adipurush will reportedly launch the teaser in Ayodhya.

