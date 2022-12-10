Sonal Chauhan Dishes Out “Main Character Energy” In Her Glamorous Avatar, See Picks

From making her debut with the romantic-crime film Jannat to now appearing in the much-awaited bilingual film Adipurush, Tollywood diva Sonal Chauhan has come a long way in her career. The actress never fails to woo her fans either with her acting skills or style statements.

Her Instagram feed is no less than a glamorous magazine. Recently, she posted a bunch of pictures and broke the internet with her latest pics in a golden thigh slit gown. The outfit she wore was designed by John & Ananth and the waist-ruched detailing flaunted her goal-worthy body like a dream.

She kept everything minimal for her makeup and went for gold eyelids. Her hair was done in the most natural ways of wavy curls.

On the work front, Sonal Chauhan has joined the cast of Prabhas starrer Adipurush. She will appear alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the much awaited film. The Jannat actress will play a key role in the mythological film, which is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana.

In a recent interview the actress confirmed her role in Adipurush, saying, “Yes, I’m a part of Adipurush and I’m excited about it. It’s a very different world from the kind of work I’ve done so far. I am sure the audience will enjoy the magnum opus Adipurush."

It will be thrilling to see Sonal’s talent shine on the big screen in such a role, as this is her first mythological project. Om Raut, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, will direct the film, which will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

