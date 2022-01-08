Sonal Chauhan Oozes Oomph in Sultry Bikini, Here's Why Fans are Asking Her Not to Wear Black

Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan is always on point with her fashion choices, whether it’s for an airport look, a red carpet look, or even a casual grocery run. Sonal effortlessly puts together the perfect outfits, and women have always taken notes and followed her sleek personal style in their daily outings.

Sonal, who has appeared in films such as ‘Jannat’ and ‘Paltan,’ celebrated the new year in Goa, the country’s beach capital, and is very popular on social media. She has been sharing photos and videos on Instagram for the benefit of her followers. The actress recently shared some of her bold photographs. Photos of the sultry actress in a black bikini elicited a flurry of comments.

One Sonal Chauhan fan commented on her photo, saying she should stop wearing black because it makes their heart beat faster and gives them sleepless nights. Not only that, some fans have labelled her as “Miss Heater", whereas some have stated, “Because of you, the seawater is turning into lava", and that they look forward to seeing what their favourite actress posts on her social media, giving them a glimpse of her daily life.

Others went on to say “Hi Garmi", “mermaid," and labelled her as “the National Crush." So it’s no surprise that Sonal’s beach bod photographs from her Goa getaway garnered over 2 lakh likes and thousands of shares within hours of her posting them.

Sonal made her Bollywood debut with Himesh Reshammiya’s “Aap Kaa Surroor" in 2007. She was also seen in the film “Jannat" with actor Emraan Hashmi, and she has appeared in regional films. She was in the Telugu films “Pandaga Chesko," “Sher," “Dictator," and “Ruler," as well as the Tamil film “Inji Iduppazhagi."

The year before, she appeared in the music video “Fursat" with singer Arjun Kanungo. She was recently seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s digitally released film “The Power." Shruti Haasan and Vidyut Jamwal star in the film.

Sonal Chauhan knows how to get the boys’ hearts racing and the girls obsessing after her beauty and grace, toned body, and chic sense of fashion by breaking the internet one picture at a time. We believe Sonal is unquestionably the go-to girl for all things fashion, fitness, and style, and we will undoubtedly set an alert on our Instagram for when the beauty posts another one of her fabulously fashionable photos, what say?

