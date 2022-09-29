Sonal Chauhan Sets the Internet Ablaze In A Custom Pink Dress

Sonal Chauhan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film The Ghost with megastar Akkineni Nagarjuna. The movie is slated to release on October 5 and is set to clash with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan’s God Father on the big screen. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the Telugu film also stars Gul Panag, Kajal Aggrawal, Ankha Surendran and Simmi Ghoshal in key roles,

Recently, Sonal Chauhan set the internet ablaze in a custom Archana Rao pink outfit for a promotional event for The Ghost. In the pictures shared by her on Instagram, the Jannat actress looked stunning in a mini pink dress, cinched at the waist, with puffed sleeves. The dress also had intricate floral embroidery across the waist and the collar.

She complemented her outfit with pearl earrings and her hair tied in a messy ponytail. In terms of her makeup, Sonal kept it minimal with a dewy look and pink lips. Her chic outfit was styled by Manogna Gollapudi and Dev Devraj.

Seeing the pictures, fans flooded the comment section of her post with heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, “Beautiful woman on the Earth." Another commented, “Sonal mam, You are like omg. Did I leave or dropped my phone somewhere? Believe me, it is a very scary feeling. You are looking gorgeous mam."

In another set of pictures, Sonal Chauhan shelled out major fashion goals for netizens in an ethnic ensemble. She donned a brown lehenga with golden embroidery by Hind Creations, styled with Rashmi Deshmukh. Sonal looked regal in the lehenga, which was rounded off with statement gold jewellery. The stunning lehenga comprised an embroidered blouse with beaded details and intricate embellishments, which is a testament to Indian craftsmanship.

On the work front, Sonal Chauhan will be seen playing an Interpol officer in the Nagarjuna-starrer The Ghost. She also has Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, in her kitty. Sonal will share the screen space with Prabhas in this mythological drama film.

