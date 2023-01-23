Sonal Chauhan's Latest 'No Blues, Because Red' Look is Spot On, Take A Look

Style is something very personal, and everyone has their way of keeping it aesthetically correct, and Bollywood celebrities have never failed to dazzle us with their magical fashion appearances. And this time, we’re looking at Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan, who looks beautiful no matter what she tries.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her adorable sartorial choices. This time, she made us all go gaga over her all-black look by ditching her regular LBD (Little Black Dress).

Hitting our Monday blues, the diva gave us major style goals with her monochrome outfit and her black feathered midi dress. She also added a pair of netted gloves and a pair of black glasses that gave a proper retro vibe. This beautiful outfit was designed by Taller Marmo.

Keeping everything in mind, Sonal is known for her relatable captions, while sharing these pictures she again wrote, “No Blues, because Red." For those of you who missed it, why red? Because she was seen in a red car.

Before this, she looked stunning in a beautiful pastel blue midi dress. Her stunning one-shoulder midi dress had a fantastic flared style with subtle feather detailing that added a stylish edge. Her sleek tied tresses and minimal glam rounded out the look perfectly. While posting these pictures she wrote, “Diamonds aren’t rare. But there are rare diamonds."

Sonal Chauhan made a stunning case for earthy tones in a beautiful brown dress in yet another sassy ensemble. The wrap-around pattern and power shoulders on the dress gave it a stylish edge, while the plunging neckline added a bold touch to her overall look. She accessorized her look with a gold-toned necklace, bracelet, and rings.

