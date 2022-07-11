Sonalee Kulkarni Breaks The Internet With Her Marathi Mulgi Avatar

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Tamasha Live, which will hit the theatres on July 15. The actress is quite active on social media platforms. Recently, the diva was seen in her Marathi Mulgi avatar on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi. She posted a few pictures of the same on Instagram that surfaced all over the internet.

The actress looked absolutely dreamy in her desi attire. She wore a white saree with a red border and prints all over. She paired it up with a red puff sleeves blouse. Keeping it all subtle yet traditional, she added a chandrakor bindi along with a Peshawari Nath and choker on the neck. She did a low bun with a gajara that amped up the entire look. Ended the whole outfit with similar red coloured bangles.

Within just a day the post received over 26,000 likes and the comments section has been filled with lovely compliments. One of the fans wrote a whole note for her and said, “Your beauty shines as bright as the morning star. Your skin glows just like the stars in the sky. Your smile is the cutest that I have ever seen in my life. Your voice sounds like an Angelic voice. You have a heart of gold. So kind hearted, caring, and enduring. A true definition of beauty and brain. The smartest woman that I have ever come across in my life. A priceless jewel you are. I can’t tread my love for you with silver nor gold. You are indeed the best of your kind. You are my woman of substance and above all, my rare gem."

Tamasha Live, a forthcoming film starring Sonalee Kulkarni, is helmed by Sanjay Jadhav. The musical drama’s plot was written by Sanjay and Manish Kadam. In the movie, Siddarth Jadhav, Bharat Jadhav, Nagesh Bhonsle, and Pushkar Jog play important roles. The movie is bankrolled by Golden Ratio Films and S N Productions. Amitraj and Pankaj Padghan composed the music for the film. Kshitij Patwardhan has penned the lyrics.

