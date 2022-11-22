Sonalee Kulkarni Goes Tip-To-Toe Traditional For Cousin’s Wedding; See Photos

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni showcased her acting talent in films like Miktwaa, Poshter Girl, and Tamasha Live, among others, and the fans adore her. Sonalee loves to keep her fans posted about her whereabouts. Her social media also reflects her love for travelling. Sonalee’s travel diaries are fascinating. She is also known for keeping her fashion game on at all times.

Lately, the actress posted some pictures from someone’s haldi and mehndi ceremonies. This started creating a buzz among her fans. Her admirers thought Sonalee, who got married last year, is all set for another ritual. But she stopped the rumours by disclosing that she is preparing for her cousin’s destination wedding in Jaipur. While posting pictures from her haldi ceremony, she wrote, “Haldi ready for cousin’s wedding."

In the pictures, Sonalee donned a yellow traditional outfit with silvery jewels. Her attire was simple but she adorned herself with her Rajasthani jewels. In another set of pictures from the Mehendi ceremony, designer Puja Patell coordinated her attire. Sonalee decked up in a traditional green colour sharara with a maangtika.

Sonalee often posts mushy pictures on social media with her husband, Kunal Ken Benodekar, on a regular basis. Her latest post also contains pictures with her husband; she wrote her husband’s middle name — Ken with Mehendi on her hand.

Her fans are impressed with her dressing sense in these images. A user wrote, “Looking like the princess of Arabian Nights. Princess Ali Laila." Another wrote, “Sonalee is looking very beautiful and loves you maam."

On the work front, Sonalee with Virajas Kulkarni, Pushkar Jog and Aashay Kulkarni will star in a horror film, Victoria. The project is directed by Jeet Ashok, who is making his Marathi debut with Victoria.

