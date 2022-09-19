Sonalee Kulkarni is a Good Actor But She's Also a Great Human Being: Pushkar Jog

Actor-director-producer Pushkar Jog is always on a hunt to explore and experiment. This year, he has gone all out and will be seen in a completely new avatar in Virajas Kulkarni’s Victoria. The Marathi film is a horror mystery and stars actor Sonalee Kulkarni too.

The film is slated to release in December this year. It also marks the third collaboration of Sonalee and Pushkar. “We did Ti and Ti (directed by Mrinal Kulkarni) and Tamasha Live (directed by Sanjay Jadhav). Sonalee is an amazing co-actor. She is a good actor no doubt, but she is also a great human being. And when you share a great bond with your co-actor it immediately transforms onscreen."

On director Virajas, Pushkar adds that the debutant has done an exceptional job with the genre. “Horror mystery is not an easy genre to shoot. Now in post production too it is extremely challenging. But Virajas, along with writers Jeet Ashok and Omkar Gokhale, has done a great job."

Marathi films haven’t really struck gold with the horror theme, how do you plan to change that? “Honestly, making films is a gamble. And I have always believed in taking risks and doing challenging things. I don’t want to do the run-of-the-mill films. My job is to make films and then just pray and hope that the audience accepts and loves it. Today’s audience has options on their fingertips so you can’t give them mediocre content. And, that’s why I strive to do things differently."

The film is shot in London and it is also Pushkar’s fourth film in the UK as a producer and actor. “I share a special connection with the city. I shot my first film there in 2011. And Victoria is the fourth one there. I absolutely love the weather, locations, people and vibe of it."

Sharing details about his role in the film, Pushkar adds that it is something unlike all the characters he has played so far. “I am known for gentleman-like, lover boy and sophisticated roles. But in Victoria you are going to see a major difference. It is edgy and a complete contrast to what I have done so far."

