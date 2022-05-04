Sonalee Kulkarni Shares Teaser of Sanjay Jadhav’s Tamasha Live

Sonalee Kulkarni has shared the teaser of her much-awaited film Tamasha Live. And, fans can’t control their excitement. The trailer has become the talk of the town and for all the good reasons. The film is going to be director Sanjay Jadhav’s 51st project.

A few days back, the makers released the song Nandi. It was sung by Kshitij Patwardhan and composed by Pankaj Padghan. The song honours veterans who have made invaluable contributions in various fields of cinema. The highlight is that Shaunak Abhishek, Anand Bhate, Rahul Deshpande and Anuradha Kuber have come together for the special occasion.

And now, take a look at the teaser of the movie. The film will release on June 24.

The teaser features some elaborate and colorful dance sequences with a fusion of both western and traditional Marathi folk dance.

Presented by Planet Marathi and Mauli Productions, the film is produced by Akshay Bardapurkar and directed by Soumya Vilekar, Dr. Manisha Kishor Tolmare, Sameer Vishnu Kelkar, Ajay Vasudev are co-producers. The film stars Sonali Kulkarni, Siddharth Jadhav, Sachit Patil, Pushkar Jog, Bharat Jadhav, Hemangi Kavi, Nagesh Bhosale, Mrinal Deshpande, Manmeet Pem and Ayushi Bhave. The film is scripted by Sanjay Jadhav, written by Manish Kadam and dialogues by Arvind Jagtap.

The movie has music by Amitraj, Pankaj Padghan and lyrics by Kshitij Patwardhan. It is a musical film with about thirty songs. This is the first time such an experiment is being done in Marathi. It remains to be seen whether the experimentation will playoff and if Tamasha Live becomes yet another milestone in Marathi cinema.

