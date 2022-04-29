Sonalee Kulkarni Thanks her Brother for her Trendiest Activewear

Sonalee Kulkarni, the Marathi actress who was most recently seen in Amazon Original Series Bestsellers, is recognised for her incredible sense of modern fashion and rigorous workout regimes. She looks stunning in everything she wears, from sarees and lehengas to sweatshirts and gym shorts.

Recently, she share some pictures on Instagram flaunting her toned figure. The post-workout glow is quite visible on Sonalee’s face. She wore a co-ord set comprising a blue and white bomber jacket and workout shorts. She paired the jacket up with a printed sports bra. What made her activewear so special was the fact that it was a gift from her brother. She wrote, “My workouts just became a lot more fun. Thanks to my brother Atul Kulkarni who gifts me the best activewear kits ever."

Many times we have also seen Sonalee Kulkarni going for a tougher workout schedule after she dives into a cheat day of sorts with respect to her food choices. Recently, we saw her taking immediate workout sessions after having a pooranpoli treat. She hit the gym and sweated it out with her rigorous workouts.

She was spotted in all-black workout clothes, in which she shined. She captioned her picture, “Post pooranpoli workout is ‘Abs’olutely necessary."

Sonalee Kulkarni is all set to celebrate her first wedding anniversary. She got married last year on May 7 to her beau Kunal Benodkar. The couple has decided to tie the knot for one more time on the day of their anniversary to make the day memorable, if reports are to be believed.

The two got married amidst COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions last year, and they had to virtually take the blessing of their family. That is the reason they are planning to get married again in the presence of their loved ones.

