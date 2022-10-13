Sonalee Kulkarni’s Emotional Post as Bakula Namdev Ghotale Completes 15 Years

Sonalee Kulkarni rose to prominence after she starred in Bakula Namdev Ghotale and has since carved a niche for herself in the Marathi film industry. Bakula Namdev Ghotale recently completed 15 years of its release. To celebrate the milestone, Sonalee shared a slew of tweets expressing her thoughts on the 2007 film.

Sonalee reminisced about becoming a household name after starring in the Kedav Shinde directorial. The 34-year-old actress conveyed her heartfelt gratitude to fans for showering her with adulation throughout her career. According to Sonalee, Bakula Namdev Ghotale was instrumental in catapulting her to fame. After this film, she bowled fans over with her exemplary performances in films like Natarang, Dhurala, Tula Kalnnar Nahi, Hirkani and Jhimma, among many others.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Sonalee Kulkarni also thanked the Marathi film’s director, Kedar Shinde, for showing immense faith in her acting prowess.

Sonalee Kulkarni concluded the Twitter thread by expressing that she was able to embark on this journey because of hard work and confidence, along with the blessings of Swami Samarth.

Bakula Namdev Ghotale was a comedy flick, which revolved around the life of Namdev, who returns to his village with his wife Bakula. However, Ghotale, the village’s corrupt sarpanch, falls in love with Bakula and attempts to woo her. Alongside Sonalee, Siddharth Jadhav, Bharat Jadhav, the late Vijay Chavan and Kushal Badrike played the lead roles in Bakula Namdev Ghotale. Produced by Shemaroo Films, the film was received well by audiences as well as film critics.

Sonalee Kulkarni was last seen in the movie Tamasha Live, which was a musical satire on today’s journalism. Despite boasting of an interesting concept, the Marathi film couldn’t impress the audience. However, viewers appreciated Sonalee’s acting in the film. Siddharth Jadhav and Hemangi Kavi were also lauded for their performances in this Kedar Shinde directorial.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here