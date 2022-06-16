Sonali Bendre: Actors I had Worked With Are Still Popular While Women From That Period Are Not in the Same Zone | Exclusive

Sonali Bendre recently made her OTT debut with the web series The Broken News. This was her comeback to acting after her cancer treatment. While the show received positive reviews from both the audience and the critics, in an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Sonali talked about how she was nervous before the release. On being asked if she was also hesitant, Sonali agreed and added that she would not have been disappointed if people wouldn’t have liked the show.

“Anytime you do a role or you put something out, especially which is so public, there’s always going to be that worry of what will be the feedback be like. I think one has been in the public eye for so long now and one has been through so many things that for me, I would say, definitely, a bit of thing (hesitation) is there that I would want the audience to like what I am showing, I want that love from them, I want them to enjoy. But will I be broken if they don’t? No. I think I will say ‘Okay, what was it that they did not like, let’s correct that and look for something good’. Not in a bad way, but life has to go on," Sonali said.

During the interview, the 47-year-old actress also talked about the coming back of 90s actresses to screen once again in recent times. When asked what she thinks has prompted the shift in dynamics, Sonali said, “The OTT, the fact that there are different stories being told, the fact that there are so many new voices and mainly there are different kinds of stories and there is space for different stories to be told."

“It’s a business, if you cannot put it out, if it doesn’t recover the money that’s put into the making of it, the next one is not going to be made. I think these OTT platforms gave a chance to smaller films, different kinds of films, and niche subjects. For the longest time, there was no place where you could have these voices, where you could see them. These platforms have given these voices a space," the actress added.

Sonali also explained how the advent of OTT has changed everything - from the way directors work to the way actors act. “Those stories which were not getting a space on the big screen are now getting the space here. The moment these stories get a space, the whole ecosystem around it changes, be it, technicians, be it writers, or directors, the way you act changes, hence the actors change, and everything changes."

Sonali also mentioned how the male actors she worked with are still working but on the other hand, the female actors from that period are hardly seen. Asked if she thinks ‘Har actor ka time hota hai‘ applies more to females only, Sonali shared, “I would love to deny it but I cannot because this is the truth. The actors with whom I was working are still working while me and women like us from that period are not in that zone. So yes, that’s the reality. But having said that there’s so much discussion that goes on about it and I am sure it is moving towards the right path. I am really happy that we are actually getting a chance to do things we like and I don’t think it’s not just in India, it’s all over the world."

