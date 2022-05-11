Sonali Bendre Is Feeling 'So Good' As She Announces Her OTT Debut With 'The Broken News'; Watch

Sonali Bendre is all set to make her OTT debut soon with ZEE5’s The Broken News. On Wednesday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a teaser of the show. The plot of the show features two rival news channels based in Mumbai - Awaaz Bharati, an independent, ethical news channel, and Josh 24/7 News, which offers sensationalist and invasive journalism, and what transpires between the main characters in their quest for news.

The teaser begins with the text that reads ‘Hijacked’ and ‘Breaking News’. It then features Jaideep Ahlawat who is ready for ‘tadakti-bhadakti‘ news for the viewers. The teaser then introduces Sonali Bendre as another newsreader who vows to share authentic news without manipulating facts. “Sach dikhana hamari zimmadari hai," Sonali can be heard saying in the teaser. The teaser also features Shriya Pilgaonkar who asks the viewers if they want to watch ‘Sansani or Sach’.

Sharing the teaser, Sonali talked about how she is excited to be back on the sets and expressed her love for the concept of the show. “I’m still processing that this is actually happening!! Finally… the ‘news’ is out! It feels so good to be back on set, back to the creative process, interacting with my co-actors and director… bringing life to a character. I’m so happy to make my OTT debut with @zee5, we’ve done so much together and it feels like family. I love the concept of this show from the get-go and am so proud of how it’s turned out…. Can’t wait for you all to see it," she wrote.

On the announcement of the new title, Ms. Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, “The Broken News is an extremely relevant story for the times we live in. We are glad to partner with BBC Studios India and director Vinay Waikul to bring this story to life. It is a riveting drama depicting the nuances of the media houses and the daily hustle-bustle of a newsroom. The story revolves around the ideological differences of the protagonists, beautifully played by Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat. The story has a strong, contemporary and compelling narrative making it a perfect addition to our content bouquet."

Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre was last seen in the 2013 gangster drama Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara. Later in July, she was diagnosed with cancer for which she underwent treatment in a New York City hospital.

The Broken News is backed by ZEE5 in partnership with BBC Studios India.

