Sonali Bendre on Mahima Chaudhry Surviving Breast Cancer: It's So Sad, Will Reach Out To Her | Exclusive

Just yesterday it was revealed that actress Mahima Chaudhry has battled breast cancer. The revelation was made by veteran actor Anupam Kher who took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video in which an emotional Mahima opened up about her diagnosis and her treatment. Mahima revealed that she found out about breast cancer during her yearly sonography and informed the same to Anupam Kher when he approached her for his upcoming film, The Signature.

When News18.com asked Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who was also diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018, about the same, she said, “Somebody just told me, I haven’t read about it. It’s so sad to hear that."

However, Sonali Bendre also added that she would love to reach out to Mahima and will speak to her. “Honestly, I would love to reach out to her and I will. It’s not something I want to say in front of the camera because I just heard about this from another journalist. I have not had the time to process it yet and I am sure I’ll do what needs to be done. I need time to process it off the camera before I can comment on it," she added.

During the conversation, Sonali Bendre also talked about how she realised her love for acting after she was diagnosed with cancer. “Going through an illness gives you a lot of clarity, when you say, ‘I want to survive this’ or ‘When I come out what am I going to do?’ The only thing you can think is going in front of the camera and that’s when I realised that I would really not want to do nothing else but this (acting)," she said.

For the unversed, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She went to New York for the treatment.

On the work front, Sonali is one of the judges of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. Her OTT debut The Broken News has also been released. It is directed by Vinay Waikul and also stars Jaideep Alhawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

