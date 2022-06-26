Sonali Bendre Recalls Losing Films Due To Pressure from Underworld, Tried to Stay Away From ‘Dodgy’ Filmmakers

Sonali Bendre recently made a comeback, and OTT debut, with the series The Broken News. The actress played a senior journalist in the series which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Now, in a recent interview, the actress has opened up about losing many roles because of the influence of the underworld. She also added that it was Goldie Behl who helped her understand and navigate through it.

The actress recently appeared in The Ranveer Show podcast, where she opened up about the 90s and revealed, “Many clean sources were financing films. But, there was not a proper, formal industry status. So, there was a lot of unregulated finance coming in as well, and banks will not give it to you. So, that limit was there."

But, Sonali tried to keep away from ‘dodgy’ producers and added, “Where I was concerned, the moment I would know it’s a bit dodgy, at that time, the excuse I would give is, ‘Oh I am shooting for a movie in the south, so I can’t do it.’"

Sonali Bendre also added, “There were times when I was supposed to do a role and it went to someone else because someone called them up. But then the director or the co-actor will call you and say ‘I have that pressure and I can’t do anything about it’ And, I understand also."

It was Sonali’s boyfriend, her now husband Goldie Behl who helped her understand everything. Since he was from a family of those in the movie business, Sonali says he had an understanding of who was a legit filmmaer or producer, and who had a dodgy background. She added, “His mother would know it, his father was in the movies too. So, you just knew. So, that just fell into place."

Sonali Bendre was one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the 90s. We can only hope to see her more on the screen, both big and small, after The Broken News. She has also been judging DiD Lil’Masters for sometime now.

