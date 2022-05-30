Sonali Bendre Rubbishes Rumours of Acting in Jr NTR’s Next

Sonali Bendre made her debut in Bollywood with the Govinda-starrer Aag in 1994. Since then in her career spanning over two decades Sonali established herself as a leading actress and went on to star in many hit films alongside top actors during the 1990s.

Sonali was recently diagnosed with cancer but she has emerged as a strong survivor. After the brief break following her illness she is making a comeback to the industry with a web series. Sonali will soon make her OTT debut with ZEE5’s The Broken News.

The web series is an official adaptation of the popular British series Press and boasts of a stellar star cast which includes, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Faisal Rashid and Kiran Kumar. Recently, Sonali shared the impressive trailer of The Broken News on her Instagram.

Advertisement

The trailer reveals that the web series is about the business and the politics of the media. The Broken News also shows the prevalent sensationalism in the television news industry. The web series will premiere on June 10.

Recently, there were rumours that Sonali Bendre will work in Telugu star Jr NTR’s next film. In a recent interview Sonali has rubbished the rumours. “Who, me? No, I don’t know, please tell me about it. I have no clue what you are talking about," said Sonali when asked about acting in Jr NTR’s next.

Advertisement

She added, “Genuinely I am not. I have no clue about this, so this is fake news. Or if it is news it hasn’t reached me yet. This is sansani khez", Sonali told entertainment news website Koimoi.

Sonali Bendre also spoke about the nervousness and facing the camera as an actor again after fighting cancer. “Before I actually started shooting, I wouldn’t say intimidated, but I was nervous", Sonali was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Sonali further added, “I think being nervous is good because it keeps you on your toes and you do better. So, I think it was good nervousness, but I was coming back after a long time, I have been through so much."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.