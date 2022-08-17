Sonali Bendre Turns Heads with Her Stunning Desi Outfit in Atlanta: 'Can Never Take India Out of a Girl'

Sonali Bendre was one of the leading actresses of the 90s and was popularly known for her style statements. Her rise to prominence with leading roles in films like Sarfarosh, Zakhm, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Duplicate elevated her among the A-listers of that time. She recently made her comeback with the series Broken News and delivered a memorable performance. But now it seems like she’s on a vacation in Atlanta and shared a glimpse of her trip.

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress took to her Instagram handle to share stunning pictures in which she was seen wearing a gorgeous pink and gold ethnic wear paired with a set of gorgeous earrings. While in one of the snaps, Sonali seems to be twirling, in the second she posed gracefully for the camera. Her caption read, “You can take a girl out of India, but you can never take India out of a girl #AtlantaDiaries."

Several fans of the talented actress took note of her charm as they left endearing comments on the post. One of them wrote, “Gorgeous Looks Sonali", and another fan commented, “Love you to the moon". Someone also said, “Evergreen beauty".

Earlier on Independence Day, Sonali had shared a set of celebratory pictures with fans from Atlanta. In one of the snaps, she was seen holding a tri-color flag. She had captioned, “Took a little bit of home to Atlanta… #HappyIndependenceDay."

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Sonali talked about her struggle with cancer. “Doctors told me that I had stage 4 cancer and my chance of survival is 30% percent. At one point, Goldie (Behl, husband) sent me a photo of a newspaper’s headline stating that after my news came out and after I started speaking about it, the testing went up and many people went up to get tested," she said.

She further talked about the photoshoot that she did right after she recovered. “I wanted to do this shoot and I wanted to do it with this scar showing because I was scared to show it. I did not know if I could step out without a wig. But then if you’re afraid of it, crush it right there. I was beginning to what was the scary part was, as you know the bloated face, the scar, and the baldness and especially when the hair just starts coming it’s just the most ugly sight," she added.

