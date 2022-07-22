Sonali Kulkarni Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Her Red Saree

Sonali Kulkarni is one of the sought-after actresses in Marathi cinema. From her acting skills to her fashion statement, she has always won the hearts of her fans. The actress lit our Instagram on Thursday with her latest fashion outing.

She was seen in a beautiful silk saree with tropical prints all over. She paired it with a contrasting sleeveless blouse with flower prints. She also accessorised the outfit with a golden necklace set and a bangle.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sonali added to the caption, “Life isn’t perfect but your outfit can be." The actress completed her look with open hair, glossy lip shade, and subtle nude makeup. Her fans love the pictures. One of them commented and said, “Beautiful", while another one wrote “Lovely".

Sonali loves to wear saree. Only a few days ago, the actress shared another photo in a coral colour saree with golden work all over it. Sharing the photos Sonali wrote, “Elegance is in this saree and shru’s frames. You always add that special touch, my dear Shruti."

On the professional front, Sonali mainly works in Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, and Hindi Films. She is best known for her roles in Dr Babasahed Ambedkar, Doghi, Deool, Dil Chahta Hai, Singham, Taxi No. 9211, and Bharat.

She was recently seen in the web series Dharavi Bank, which is available for streaming on MX Player. It is a revenge crime-based show directed by Samit Kakkad.

The series also features Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. Along with Freddy Daruwala, Santosh Juvekar, Luke Kenny, Santhi Priya, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Bhosle, Hitesh Bhojraj, Chinmay Deepak Mandelker, and Bhvvana Rao playing the supporting character. The show received good responses from the viewers.

