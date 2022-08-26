Sonali Phogat Funeral: Teenage Daughter Yashodhara Shows Strength as She Carries Her Mother’s Bier

It was on the 22nd of August that politician and actress Sonali Phogat passed away at the age of 42 years. She was in Goa when she breathed her last. While prima facie, it was claimed to be a heart attack, the autopsy has shown injuries and now her death has been registered as murder and investigated upon. It is her 15-year-old daughter, Yashodhara who has urgedfor justice for her late mother. Now, the young teenager showed resilience, and broke gender stereotype as she carried her mother’s bier on her shoulders.

In a video that has been doing the rounds, Yashodhara was seen carrying late Sonali Phogat’s bier on her own shoulders. She cried inconsolably, but showed strength as she accompanied her mother in her last journey. Traditionally, it is the male members who are generally given the task to carry the last rites of a person, but Yashodhara went ahead and became a part of her mom’s funeral. We would be refraining from sharing the pictures or videos since these are sensitive in nature.

Yashodhara is the only daughter of Phogat, the MLA from Haryana, who has also been a part of the glamour industry. Sonali Phogat was married off after she had passed her 10th standards, and in a previous interview, she had credited her husband for helping her finish her studies and join the acting industry. It was in 2016 that Sonali lost her husband, and Yashodhara lost her father. Even he was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Sonali is still remembered for her stint in Bigg Boss 14, where her closeness to Aly Goni drew many eyeballs, but she defended herself like a boss. She has also been a part of serials like Amma, films like P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar that also starred Jimmy Sheirgill, and appeared in several music videos.

