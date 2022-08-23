Sonali Phogat Passes Away: Aly Goni Heartbroken, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Mika Singh, Others Pay Tribute

BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, who was known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 14, died of a heart attack at the age of 41 on Monday night in Goa. She complained of uneasiness, following which she was rushed to a hospital in Goa, where she had gone for work, but she couldn’t be saved. The exact cause of her death has not been revealed yet. Colleagues and fans of the actress were shocked by the news of her demise and celebrities from TV and music industry expressed their grief on social media.

Sonali’s co-contestant and wild card entrant in Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni talked about his special bond with her - she had admitted to crushing on him on the show. Aly was heartbroken and tweeted about the same.

Winner of the 14th season of the reality show, Rubina Dilaik put behind the troublesome equation she shared with Sonali Phogat inside the house, and offered her condolences on Twitter. “Deeply saddened with the news! May your soul rest in peace, Sonali Phogat!" she wrote.

Abhinav Shukla took to Twitter and shared his sympathies for Sonali’s daughter. Paying a tribute to his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant, he wrote: “Saddened and disheartened at the very untimely demise of Sonali ji. Heartfelt sympathies and prayers for her daughter! Life is unpredictable. Reminds me again of the quote ‘Live life like it's your last’ because one day you going to be right! Om Shanti!"

Another Bigg Boss contestant but from the previous season, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also took to Twitter to share an eulogy for Sonali Phogat.

Wrestler and former Bigg Boss contestant Sangram Singh tweeted: “Just heard news of suddenly demise of Smt. Sonali Phogat ji. Pray that God gives peace to her soul and strength to family. Om Shanti."

Singer and actress Himanshi Khurana was also deeply saddened by the demise of Sonali.

TV actor Eijaz Khan wrote, “May God bless her with the heavens and give her near and dear ones strength.”

Mika Singh took to his Instagram account and mourned the loss of the actress.

Winner of Bigg Boss season 3, Vindu Dara Singh wrote that Sonali had “gone too soon" and shared a photo of the actress.

Rahul Vaidya, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, posted a photo with Sonali on his Instagram story and offered his condolences.

Sonali Phogat, a few hours before her death, had posted a video on Instagram that features her vibing to the tunes of the iconic Bollywood song Rukh Se Zara Naqab Utha Do Mere Huzoor.

