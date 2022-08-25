Sonali Phogat: The Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Who Acted with Jimmy Sheirgill, Defended Her Attraction for Aly Goni

Sonali Phogat passed away at the age of 42 in Goa on the 22nd of August. While she is most prominent as a political figure, many who watches TV, and avidly follows Bigg Boss would remember her as the contestant in the 14th season of the show. Sonali had entered the show as a wildcard, and it was her closeness to Aly Goni that turned many heads. Much discussions were parked too, as Aly was younger to her, and she was open about her crush on him. However, she always stood by her decision like a boss, even comparing her and Aly to Nick and Priyanka Chopra. But, can you recall seeing Phogat in other shows or films?

Well, Bigg Boss was not the first or only brush that the politician had with the world of glitz and glamour. It was almost a decade back that she actually made her debut in the TV industry. She is known to many as the star anchor of Doordarshan Haryana. She then became a part of Zee TV’s famous serial, Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma, where she played Nawab Shah’s on-screen wife. Nawab Shah’s character, Haider Ali Qazi, was said to be inspired by Haji Mastan.

She had worked in movie ‘P se Pyaar F se Farar’ with Jimmy Sheirgill and has also shown her talent in many Haryanvi music videos, like ‘Bandook Aali Jaatni’.

She was also a part of the short film titled ‘Motherhood’. Phogat was also seen in the web series ‘The Story Of Badmashgarh’.

Sonali was also the star campaigner for BJP in Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections in 2013, wherein she campaigned in the old city of Chandni Chowk. Her association with the political party BJP for close to one and a half decade gave her an opportunity to join the mainstream politics where she was given the charge of National Vice President of the Women’s front in Haryana.

While Phogat’s death is now being investigated upon, it was in 2016 that she had lost her husband under mysterious circumstances as well. His body was found in a field near their farmhouse.

Talking of her background, Phogat had said in an interview with Hindustan Times that she came from a farmer’s family and was married off after she passed 10th standard. It was with her husband’s support that she studied further, and could take the leap to become an anchor, and then act. She also added how people would ‘mentally torture’ her after her husband’s death.

Sonali is now survived by her 15 year old daughter, Yashodhara.

